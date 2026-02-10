Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/28/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/21/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 1/20/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Pacific Gas & Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.
PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Gas & Electric
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.