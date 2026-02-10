Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/20/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

