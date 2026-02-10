Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY):

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc alerts:

2/5/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was given a new $216.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/28/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

1/8/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

12/15/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.