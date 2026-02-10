Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rediff.com India Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

Rediff.com India Trading Down 100.0%

Rediff.com India Ltd is an India-based internet content, information, entertainment and shopping web portal. Founded in 1996 by Ajit Balakrishnan and headquartered in Mumbai, the company was one of the earliest entrants in the Indian digital space. Rediff.com offers a broad array of online services tailored to both consumers and business users.

The core consumer-facing offerings include Rediffmail, a web-based email service; news and current affairs coverage across business, technology, lifestyle and entertainment; stock quotes and financial analysis; and a range of multimedia content such as videos, photo galleries and online games.

