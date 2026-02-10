Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE):

2/9/2026 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/21/2026 – Cheesecake Factory was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/20/2026 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/7/2026 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Cheesecake Factory had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Cheesecake Factory had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Cheesecake Factory had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.