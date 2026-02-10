REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $35.92. REX American Resources shares last traded at $35.3880, with a volume of 183,060 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $175.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.
In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.
