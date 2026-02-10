Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 23,359 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

