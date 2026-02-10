Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 343.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5%

GIS opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

