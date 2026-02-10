Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.05 and traded as high as $80.69. Safety Insurance Group shares last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 99,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Safety Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

