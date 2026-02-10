Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.67 and traded as high as $34.78. Saul Centers shares last traded at $34.3510, with a volume of 65,911 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $838.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.45%.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $99,971.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,930.62. The trade was a 7.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Collich bought 2,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,307.40. This represents a 4.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,098 shares of company stock valued at $175,386. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 66,361.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,341,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,744,000 after buying an additional 1,339,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3,314.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

