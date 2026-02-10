S&CO Inc. Has $30.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after buying an additional 6,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

