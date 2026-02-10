S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.48.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Further Reading

