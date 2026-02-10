S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 23,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $174.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.36.

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. This represents a 69.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

