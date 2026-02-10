S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

