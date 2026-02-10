Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $11.01. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 127,396 shares changing hands.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.