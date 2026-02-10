Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.55 and traded as high as $44.00. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $43.3610, with a volume of 154,046 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.7%

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $345,624.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,548.09. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 980,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

