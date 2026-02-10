Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.47. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 99,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

