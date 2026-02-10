The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at $76,718,956.30. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,568 shares of company stock valued at $30,974,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $292.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

