Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Wabtec Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:WAB opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.