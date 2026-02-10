Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,793 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Middleby were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Middleby by 0.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Middleby by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.83.

Middleby Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.40. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.82 and a 52-week high of $182.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,452.92. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.