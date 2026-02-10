Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,739 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on FFBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory A. Harris sold 1,821 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $53,592.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,744.33. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,051.20. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,821 shares of company stock worth $1,273,992. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.