Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $30.09. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 211,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,283,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 386,015 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,565,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 65,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

Featured Stories

