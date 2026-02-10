U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.77 and traded as high as $85.43. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $84.5750, with a volume of 105,246 shares.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.