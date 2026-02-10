United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $378,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 521.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

