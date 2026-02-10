United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $876.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $853.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.74.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.59 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

