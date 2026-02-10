Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

