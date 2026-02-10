Versor Investments LP Has $5.95 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.1% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

