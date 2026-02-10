Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $422,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.5%

OSK stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

