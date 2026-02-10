Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 4.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $187,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 115.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Waters by 65.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 510.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.12.

Trending Headlines about Waters

Here are the key news stories impacting Waters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat expectations — Waters reported non-GAAP EPS of $4.53 (vs. $4.50 consensus) and revenue of ~$932M, with revenue up ~6.9% YoY and strong chemistry and LC‑MS demand. This underpins near-term profitability and recurring revenue trends. Press Release: Q4 and FY 2025 Results

Q4 results slightly beat expectations — Waters reported non-GAAP EPS of $4.53 (vs. $4.50 consensus) and revenue of ~$932M, with revenue up ~6.9% YoY and strong chemistry and LC‑MS demand. This underpins near-term profitability and recurring revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: BD combination closed — Waters completed the Reverse Morris Trust transaction with BD, creating a larger life‑sciences player and giving Waters access to BD’s biosciences & diagnostic portfolio and scale benefits that management expects to convert into margin expansion over time. This materially changes the company’s revenue base and strategic runway. PR Newswire: BD Combination

BD combination closed — Waters completed the Reverse Morris Trust transaction with BD, creating a larger life‑sciences player and giving Waters access to BD’s biosciences & diagnostic portfolio and scale benefits that management expects to convert into margin expansion over time. This materially changes the company’s revenue base and strategic runway. Neutral Sentiment: Ambitious FY 2026 targets tied to integration — Management set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $14.30–$14.50 and projected revenue roughly $6.4B–$6.46B, with a targeted ~28.1% margin as BD assets are integrated. The FY EPS range slightly exceeds consensus but reflects the enlarged company post-transaction; realization depends on execution. MSN: FY 2026 Projections

Ambitious FY 2026 targets tied to integration — Management set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $14.30–$14.50 and projected revenue roughly $6.4B–$6.46B, with a targeted ~28.1% margin as BD assets are integrated. The FY EPS range slightly exceeds consensus but reflects the enlarged company post-transaction; realization depends on execution. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 EPS guidance misses Street — Waters guided Q1 EPS to $2.25–$2.35 versus a ~$2.52 consensus, prompting a sell‑side reaction and an intra‑day share drop as investors priced in near‑term softness from the transition and integration-related dynamics. Yahoo Finance: Q1 Forecast Below Estimates

Q1 2026 EPS guidance misses Street — Waters guided Q1 EPS to $2.25–$2.35 versus a ~$2.52 consensus, prompting a sell‑side reaction and an intra‑day share drop as investors priced in near‑term softness from the transition and integration-related dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and rating change — Some analysts have trimmed near‑term ratings or moved to a hold stance reflecting uncertainty around integration execution, near‑term EPS cadence, and the enlarged company’s valuation multiple. This adds selling pressure while investors reassess the combined company story. Article: Rating Lowered to Hold

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $414.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.