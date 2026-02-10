Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2026 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/26/2026 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Rio Tinto had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/14/2026 – Rio Tinto had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/29/2025 – Rio Tinto had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – Rio Tinto had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Rio Tinto had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Rio Tinto had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

