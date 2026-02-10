Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,311 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

