Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $586.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $587.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

