Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

