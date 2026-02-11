Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,171 Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Atle Fund Management AB purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 2,142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 1,185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.36. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $317,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,464.40. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $3,094,917. Insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

