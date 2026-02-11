Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,659 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.27% of Mueller Water Products worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.83%.Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $371,614.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,276.54. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,549.25. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

