Candriam S.C.A. Sells 4,471 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at $104,929,232.22. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GWW opened at $1,187.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $998.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.02). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,060.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

