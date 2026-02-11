Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Swedbank AB raised its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,601,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,741,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autoliv by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 999,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,845,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,368,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price target on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.40.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

