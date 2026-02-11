DoorDash (DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.9840 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,885 shares of company stock worth $124,282,480. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

