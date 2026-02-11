Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.83. Dyadic International shares last traded at $0.8329, with a volume of 10,984 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYAI. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dyadic International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Dyadic International Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 221.09% and a negative return on equity of 537.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

