Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 3139785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 131,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,764.90. The trade was a 8.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,250. This represents a 15.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile



Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

