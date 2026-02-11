Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 140635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.48 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 370,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 235.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,644,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a residential lot development and management company focused on delivering finished home sites to homebuilders across the United States. The company acquires, entitles and develops land for single-family and multi-family housing, managing zoning, infrastructure and environmental approvals to prepare lots for construction. Forestar’s integrated approach to land development spans from initial site acquisition through final lot delivery, providing homebuilders with ready-to-build parcels in a variety of markets.

In addition to lot development, Forestar operates a retail homebuilding segment through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with national and regional homebuilders.

