Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 5822050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.89.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

