Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,997 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 33,235 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Equity Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,622,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Shares of RGLO stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Global Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.05.
The Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach to companies of various market capitalization from around the globe. RGLO was launched on May 29, 2025 and is issued by Russell Investments.
