Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,997 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 33,235 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Equity Active ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Equity Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,622,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Global Equity Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of RGLO stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Global Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Global Equity Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global Equity Active ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 65.0%.

The Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach to companies of various market capitalization from around the globe. RGLO was launched on May 29, 2025 and is issued by Russell Investments.

