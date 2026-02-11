Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.4240 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 11926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

See Also

