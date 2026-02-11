Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $4,372,051.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,990.64. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,809 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $21,080,379.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 686,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,970,535.21. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 420,895 shares of company stock worth $37,778,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

KYMR opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

