Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,127 shares, an increase of 3,081.7% from the January 15th total of 224 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQWZ opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

About Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF ( NASDAQ:QQWZ Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.75% of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Pacer Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator Index, by using full replication technique. Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.