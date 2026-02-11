Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,289 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 15th total of 3,176 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Real Messenger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Messenger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Real Messenger stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Real Messenger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Real Messenger Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RMSG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of -0.61. Real Messenger has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Real Messenger Company Profile

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Messenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.