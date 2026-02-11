Robert Mailloux Sells 5,274 Shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) VP Robert Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
NASDAQ HON opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $244.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.76. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HON has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.