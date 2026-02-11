Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 30699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

