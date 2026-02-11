Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.7622 and last traded at $18.7622, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.5950.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

