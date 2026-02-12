Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.4444.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adient by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adient by 439.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 954,441 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 241.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adient by 921.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 732,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 257.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 122,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

